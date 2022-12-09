Rebert W. Scarboro, Jr., 90, of Haw River, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his residence.
A native of Morehead City, he was the husband of Debbie Anthony Scarboro, who survives and the son of Rebert W. Scarboro and Madelene Harris Scarboro, both deceased. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and retired from Connor Manufacturing. Mr. Scarboro was a member of Lamb’s Chapel where he was very active in the Senior Ministry. He formerly volunteered with his wife with Meals on Wheels and was a member of Morehead City Masonic Lodge and a Shriner.
In addition to his wife of their home, survivors include a daughter, Joyce Scarboro of Florida; stepson, Travis Anthony of Haw River; four grandchildren, Delaney Anthony of Haw River, Melanie McGonagle and husband Jake of Tennessee, Christopher Adams and wife Jordan of New Bern, and Lana Adams of New Bern; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Taylor and Lynette Piver.
A memorial service was held at Lamb’s Chapel, Burlington Campus, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. by Rev. Ken Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.