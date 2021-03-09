William Kenneth Mebane, 86, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at home following a lengthy illness.
His service is at 1 p.m. Friday at Rich & Thompson Funeral Home in Burlington, followed by a graveside service at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Born May 30, 1934, Kenneth was happiest in his garden, which he maintained until the age of 84, surf fishing or spending time with his two beloved daughters, Jan and Melinda. During his lifetime, he worked in sales at Hanford Brick Yard in Burlington, co-owned Highlanders Seafood in Mebane, owned and operated Atlantic Beach Seafood in Atlantic Beach and later drove for Carteret County Area Transportation System.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Ann Durham Mebane; two daughters, Jan M. Porterfield and husband Todd of Burlington and Melinda M. Hatchell and husband Marty of Gastonia; two stepsons, Mark Ingram and wife Candace of Chapel Hill and Scott Ingram and wife Chrissy of Burlington; two brothers, Marvin Lon Hanford and wife Sue of Emerald Isle and Clifford M. “Tick” Hanford and wife Dovie of Greensboro; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in death by his mother, Sarah Loy Hanford; and his father, W. Marvin Hanford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Glad Tidings Church, 4621 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be made at www.richandthompson.com.
(Paid obituary)
