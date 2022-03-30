Harry Ford McArver Jr., 78, of New Bern and formerly of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Croatan Village Assisted Living in New Bern.
Harry was born on May 26, 1943, in Gastonia, North Carolina, to the late Harry Ford McArver Sr. and Ruby Kennedy McArver. He grew up in Charlotte, where he graduated from Myers Park High School. Furthering his education, Harry graduated from Hampden-Sydney College (BS Pre-Med) in Virginia, as well as obtaining a Pharmacy Degree from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eleanor Manning McArver; children, Harry Ford McArver III of Charlotte; Emily McArver Gilmette (Brian) of New Bern, Robert Kyle McArver (Christina) of Charlotte; sister, Kenny McArver Seastrunk (Trunky) of Columbia, SC; and grandchildren, Harry Ford McArver IV, Finn McArver and Cade McArver.
Harry’s faith in God was the most important legacy. Through all, his faith never wavered. He is remembered not as being a perfect person, but as God’s perfect person in the lives he touched. Harry was an adoring and devoted husband, proud and supportive father, and a gentle (and bit mischievous) grandfather. He had a vivacious, endearing personality and sense of humor – if there was a joke to be told or crack to be made, he was doing it!
As an expression of sympathy and in the absence of a memorial service, donations may be made to Compassion International, Colorado Springs, CO 80997, One Harbor Church, 1605 Fisher St., Morehead City, NC 28557 or Community Home Care and Hospice, 1423 S. Glenburnie Rd., Ste A, New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are invited to submit online condolences and memories at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.