James “Jim” Lauve, 85, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Morehead City, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, no public services will be held.
Jim was born Feb. 8, 1935, to James and Merle Lauve in New Orleans, La. He entered seminary and lived at Mepkin Abby from 1953 until 1964, when he went to become a parish priest in southern Mississippi. He married Mary Lou Franklin June 28, 1970, and had two sons, Jimmy Lauve and John Richardson-Lauve. He was member of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church for more than 40 years. He practiced psychotherapy in Carteret County and provided counsel, wisdom and guidance to many over the decades. He was known for his attention to his home’s landscaping and for his affection for his dogs. As he grew in years, he needed additional care, and in February, he moved to a memory care program outside of Richmond, Va., near his son John and family.
He is survived by his sons, John and Jimmy; daughter-in-law, Cory Richardson-Lauve; grandson, Noah Richardson-Lauve; and siblings, Dave Lauve, Richard Lauve, Gary Lauve and Betsy Maxwell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Lauve, who passed away in September 2015; and siblings, John Lauve and Mildred Jordan.
Jim was beloved by his community, and the family is grateful for all those who cared for him as he aged. People who loved him are welcome to share memories with the family at RememberingJimLauve@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Egbert's Catholic Church and School, 1705 Evans St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Bennett Funeral Home of Virginia.
