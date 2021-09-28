Jerry Golden Sr., 82, of Otway, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Otway Christian Church, officiated by Rev. Jack Mumford. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the website for 90 days.
Jerry was born in Bettie on August 1,1939, to the late Claude and Juanita Golden. He worked with Norfolk Dredging Company for over 49 years, he was a member of Otway Christian Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy Golden of the home; sons, Jerry O’Brian Golden, Jr. and wife Tina of Douglasville, GA and Rodney Golden of Virginia Beach, VA; sisters, Brenda McKenzie and husband Allen of Virginia Beach, VA and Cora Salter of Bettie; brothers, Dennis Golden of Chesapeake, VA and C.R. Golden and wife Jackie of Suffolk, VA; and grandchildren, Travis Golden, Sean Golden, Kristina Hulock and Meighan Golden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Golden, Roy Golden and Ned Golden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Jerry may be made to Otway Christian Church, 242 Gillikin Rd, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
