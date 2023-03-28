Bonita “Bonnie” Fish Deibert, 82, of Morehead City, NC, passed away at home on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from stomach cancer.
Bonnie was born August 8, 1940, in Raleigh, to the late Thomas Jefferson Fish, II and Margaritte Blanchard Fish.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Major John C. Deibert, USMC, Retired, and son, Tony Deibert. Her daughter, Diane Deibert Postma, preceded her in death.
In 1958, Bonnie was named Miss North Carolina Beaches and Miss Morehead City. When she married John and became a military wife, Bonnie enjoyed meeting other officers' wives, entertaining, and learning to play bridge.
An early representative of Viking sewing machines, Bonnie was more than a seamstress; she was a tailor, and she created numerous Christening gowns for family, and children and grandchildren of friends. She also volunteered at the Coastal Pregnancy Care Center for more than 14 years.
Her sense of fun and creativity delighted her friends, children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and one person said she brought to mind flowers, hummingbirds, and dollhouses. A wonderful hostess, as well as a guest, her friends and family enjoyed her company and her cooking.
In her 60s, Bonnie became a Creative Memories scrapbooking consultant and was passionate about helping women capture and record their family histories and memories. A scholarship for individuals who want to capture their histories in photos has been established in Bonnie's name by a Creative Memories consultant.
Bonnie was Queen Mother of her local Red Hat Society, an international social organization founded in 1998. She saw a group of women having lunch and enjoying each other. She met the leader who told her she could go online to establish her own chapter. Bonnie chartered a chapter and invited friends to dress up in red hats to go out for lunch and fun.
Bonnie's faith led her to be active in her Church community. She was a Sunday School teacher at Open Door Baptist Church, was a member of the search committee, chaired the Church Photo Directory, and made meals for shut-ins and funerals.
In addition to her husband and son, Bonnie is survived by two brothers, Thomas (Gloria) and Dennis (Beth), five granddaughters, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew, and her dearest friend of 47 years, Vada Couch.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1st at Open Door Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. William Klear. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC), P.O. Box 2306, Morehead City, NC 28557, Creative Memories, (creativememories.com), select Advisor Search, and type Kathy Eagle; and to Open Door Baptist Church, 226 Highway 24, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.