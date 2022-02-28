Joanna Grimes Lee, 47, of Havelock, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
Joanna loved her family fiercely and spent all the time she could with her family & friends. She loved swimming, a good crab boil, and going to the beach. She was always up for a road trip or a walk downtown. Joanna was easy to talk to, a good listener, and easy to get along with. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd Lee of Havelock; son, Luis Santos-Jamison of York, PA; son, Michael Zutell of York, PA; son, Allen Zutell of York, PA; daughter, Salisa Zutell of York, PA; son, Harold Davis of Havelock; son, Jakeam Davis of Havelock; daughter, Nevaeh Lee of Havelock; grandson, Luis Santos-Jamison Jr.; brother, Raymond Sease; and three sisters, Mary Ann Brabham, Elaine Starkey, and Evetta Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Brabham and Gussie Grimes; son, Servando Santos; and brother, Dexter Grimes.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.