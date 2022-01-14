Kevin Carlin
Kevin Charles Carlin, 70, of Beaufort passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Genevieve Moore, Harkers Island
Genevieve, 72, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Service are incomplete and pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Jack Wilson
Jack Wilson, 57, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at PruittHealth - Neuse in New Bern, NC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort, NC.
CLAIRE BURKHART, Newport
Claire Burkhart, 88, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
EVELYN ROSE COATES, Newport
Evelyn Rose Coates, 66, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RAYMOND EUGENE BEISNER, Havelock
Raymond Eugene Beisner, 78, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, in Havelock, N.C.
MARGARET MAJEWSKY, Newport
Margaret Majewsky, 86, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 16th, at Life Point Church, officiated by Rev. Ray Conner. Margaret was born in Christiansburg, Virginia, on May 7, 1935, to the late Thomas and Alice Donaldson. She was married to the late Walter Majewsky for 48 years.
BONNIE LEE GARNER HENDERSON, Newport
Mrs. Bonnie Lee Garner Henderson, 83, of Newport, NC, died peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center in Morehead City. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 16, 2022, at St. James United Methodist Church, Newport, with Rev. Tom Supplee officiating. Masks are encouraged. The service will be livestreamed on St. James facebook.
