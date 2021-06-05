Tammy Lenora Spencer, 48, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in West Virginia.
Her service is at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at Munden Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Ray Conner. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Tammy was born July 2, 1972, in Baltimore, Md. She loved her family more than anything. She was a loving mother to five, grandmother to three, daughter, sister, aunt and more. Tammy had a nurturing, maternal side that many were lucky to see. If your belly was hungry, she made sure you ate.
Tammy is survived by her daughter, Amanda Yancey of Newport; sons, Michael Pritchard Jr., Anthony Pritchard, Miguel Villalobos and Joseph Radcliff, all of Newport; grandchildren, Mia Yancey, Michael Pritchard III and Kinley Rippy; mother, Lenora Amanda Anthony and husband Joseph of Newport; father, Charles Kenneth Spencer and wife Juanita of Baltimore, Md.; sisters, Lacy Spencer Thomas and husband Ryan and Nicole Spencer, all of Baltimore, Md.; and brothers, Christopher Henry and wife Alexandria and Charles Spencer Jr., all of Newport, and Chance Spencer, Nicholas Spencer, Luke Spencer and wife Lynn and John Antkowiak, all of Baltimore, Md.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
