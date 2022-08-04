Philip Fulcher, Atlantic
Philip Raymond Fulcher,59, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
William Fulcher, Atlantic
William David Fulcher,57, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
RITA DUDLEY HARRIS, Marshallberg
Rita Dudley Harris, 98, of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8, at Munden Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating.
DEANNA MAY BARANCZYK, Formerly of Havelock
Deanna May Baranczyk, 83, of Chesapeake, Virginia, formerly of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Full obituary and funeral arrangements to be announced.
