Adolph Paul Bomba (aka Dolph, Sonny, Bushy), 87, of Saco, Maine, formerly of Emerald Isle, passed away Aug. 2, 2021.
A funeral service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at St. Mildred's Catholic Church, 653 Old Hammock Road, Swansboro, NC. Burial will be at sea in Emerald Isle, NC.
Visit http://www.dcpate.com for full obituary.
