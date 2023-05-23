Sara Lynn Guthrie, 44, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 31st, at South Banks Church, officiated by Rev. Joey Cannon. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Sara Lynn was born on May 28, 1978, in Carteret County, North Carolina, to the late Ernest and Linda Guthrie. The youngest of 5 children, Sara relished that role and happily enjoyed being spoiled rotten. She was certainly the character of the family, filled with joy and laughter. Life with Sara was never dull, she was a light in the dark times and had a special way of lighting up the room with her presence. Numerous people were blessed by Sara, who was always happy to give and share her blessings with others. Sara was a deeply caring and wonderful mother to her precious daughters.
Sara was always on the go, ready for the next task or new adventure. She loved to fish with her mother and held those times as precious memories. Her creativity was seen through the crafts she loved to do and share with others. Sara had a special love for animals, especially farm animals which she enjoyed nurturing.
Sara was a loving mother, sister, and companion who will be dearly missed by her family. Those remaining include her lifetime partner, Ken Sutton, of the home; daughters, Kelsey Guthrie, of Winterville and Kendall Sutton, of Stella; step-daughters, Breanna Sutton, of Stella and Kayla Holloway, of Virginia Beach, VA; brothers, Eddie Guthrie (Gisele), and Donald Guthrie (Darlene), all of Newport; sisters, Minerva Guthrie Cannon (Joey), and Sheli Guthrie, all of Morehead City; grandchildren, Major and K’yonn; nieces and nephews, Michael Guthrie (Alana), Jennifer James (Jontez), Stephanie Cannon (Tim), Brad Guthrie (Jessica), Joshua Cannon (Amanda), Lindsay Moore (Steven), Aaron Nix, Brandon Nix, and many more; best friends, Pepper McGill and Misty Bowen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ernest Andrew and Geneva Guthrie; maternal grandparents, Larry and Irene Southern; and nephew, Mark Anthony.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
