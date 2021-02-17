April Dawn Abney Marsh, 44, of Swansboro, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with the Rev. Steve Wakefield officiating.
She is survived by husband, Wesley Marsh of the home; daughter, Savannah Grace Abney of Cape Carteret; mother, Mary Smith Abney of Cape Carteret; stepchildren, Madeline Marie Marsh of Valdosta, Ga., and Lcpl Andrew Chandler Marsh of Camp Pendleton, Calif.; sister, Kimberly Elizabeth Abney of Emerald Isle; and stepfather, Tommy Dowdy of Cape Carteret.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Abney Sr.; and half brother, Gerald Abney, Jr.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association online at diabetes.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
