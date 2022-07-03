SHERYL "SHERRI" LEE WALLACE MCCLURE, Beaufort
Sheryl “Sherri” Lee Wallace McClure, passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer on July 3, 2022 at her home in Beaufort, NC at the age of 60 with her husband by her side. Sherri was born in Washington, D.C. on October 22, 1961 at 10:22 p.m. and was raised in Alexandria, VA.
Agnes Wilson, Peletier
Agnes Wilson, 96, of Peletier, passed away Saturday July 2, 2022, at Carteret House in Newport. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Karen Weigand, Newport
Karen Weigland, 80, of Newport, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Bruce Hill, Havelock
Bruce E. Hill, 58, of Havelock, passed away Saturday July 2, 2022, at his home. The memorial service will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Zion Temple AME Zion Church in Havelock. He attended Abundant Life Church in Havelock before his health began to fail. Bruce is survived by his loving wife Paula Hill. Children Darrius and Luke Hill, Tamika Carter and Flint Manning, seven grandchildren.
DONNIE "PA" GENE YEOMANS, Beaufort
Donnie “Pa” Gene Yeomans, 80, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His service will be held at 2:30p.m., Thursday, July 7, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. Private interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until 2:30p.m., prior to the service.
