Vicki Jo Davenport (Wagner), of Morehead City, went to her eternal rest on January 17, 2023.
She is survived by her beloved son, John Davenport, his wife Betty, her loving grandson, Sebastian John Davenport-Bell and her soulmate Larry Skarsten. Vicki is further survived by her two sisters, Sharyn Wagner and Kathleen Gerth, her nieces, Michelle Bowser (Hochschild), Nancy (Steve) Miller (Hochschild), Patricia Blackman (Hochschild), Stephanie Schuler (Gerth) and nephew, Gerald (Nicki) Gerth. She is further survived by many great nieces and nephews as well as special friends.
Vicki was an avid fan and owner of the Green Bay Packers. She lived a vivacious life traveling, attending sporting events, and as the president of the Wisconsin Club and The Packer Club, made many friends over the years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and cheered with her throughout her life.
Vicki is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Margret Wagner (Steinbach), her husband, Scott Davenport, her father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Beatrice (Bea) Davenport, her sister and brother in laws, Margret (Albert) Hocschild (Wagner), Joseph Gerth, and nieces husband, Christopher Schuler.
It was Vicki’s wish to donate her remains to East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, North Carolina to continue her legacy of giving back to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.