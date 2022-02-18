Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Michael “Daily” Shepherd, of Atlantic.
Sunday, February 13, 2022, is the day we were impacted with the tragic and unexpected loss for the Down East Community. Daily, along with seven others, including three lifelong friends, Noah Styron, Jake Taylor, and Kole McInnis, lost their lives as they returned from an amazing youth and veteran duck hunting weekend.
Services will be announced for a celebration of Daily’s life which will be held at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
