Tara Marie Shimmel, 32, of Havelock, died Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends an hour prior. In honor of Tara, the family asks that you wear green and yellow reflecting the colors of John Deere.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
