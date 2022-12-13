Nancy Cunningham, Newport
Nancy Christine Cunningham, 64, of Newport passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Matthew Smitherman, Sea Level
Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34, of Sealevel, NC passed away on Sunday December 11, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Matthew was born October 4, 1988 at Forsyth Hospital in Winston Salem, NC to Deanna and Bryce Smitherman, Jr. Matthew graduated in 2007 from Forbush High School in East Bend, NC. He went on to Beyond Academics for a two-year program at UNCG.
Audrey Willis, Atlantic
Audrey Willis, 72, of Atlantic, NC passed away at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Audrey was born on June 16 1950 to the late Wallace and Faye Gaskill. Starting a family and working most of her life in the medical field as a nurse Audrey had a life long passion for care to her family and patients. In her free time, being at the beach and around those she loved were her greatest desires.
