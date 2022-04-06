Alissa Kay Harbolt, 51, Indian Beach, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was born February 24, 1971, in Chesapeake, MD.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Rev. Ben Burrows officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Alissa was a computer consultant and loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Harbolt of the home; sons, Jonathan Harbolt and Jacob Harbolt of Greenville, NC; stepson, Michael Harbolt of Atlanta, GA; stepdaughter, Lorie Wolf of Cincinnati, OH; mother and stepfather, Elana and Doug Hurd of Cincinnati, OH; stepmother, Marilyn Smith of Florence, KY; stepsisters, Sandy Johnson Huff and Karen Johnson Cox both of KY; and stepbrother, Steve Johnson (Angela) of KY.
She was preceded in death by her son Joseph “Joey” Robert Harbolt and her father, Kenneth Smith.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to JDRF at JDRF.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.