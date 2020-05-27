Father Donald G. Baribeau, 74, of Swansboro, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the rectory of St. Mildred Catholic Parish.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time.
Father Don, beloved Pastor of St. Mildred Catholic Church, was born in Danielson, Conn. He grew up in a Catholic family and attended St. James Catholic Church. His boyhood parish priest who inspired his priestly and religious vocation was Father Emile Dussault, M.S., who also preceded him as a pastor of St. Mildred.
Father Don entered religious order of Missionaries of Our Lady of Lasalette and, after successful completion of his religious formation and theological studies in Washington, D.C., and later in Rome, Italy, he was ordained a priest in May 1975.
As a young priest he served in a parish in England for eight years, then he served as a parish priest in Fitchburg, Mass. Later he was assigned to serve in formation and administration of his religious order for several years. He then was assigned as pastor of St. Thomas Parish in Smyrna, Ga., before serving as pastor of Mother of Mercy Parish in Washington, N.C. Finally, in August 2000, he was assigned as pastor of St. Mildred, where he served with unparalleled grace, love and dedication till the day God called him to heaven.
His love for God and the people, his gentle humanity, sense of humor and deep dedication to his ministry touched the hearts of all who have known him. He cherished all of God’s creation and enjoyed taking care of his rectory flowers, his cat and his fish aquaria of which he was ever so proud.
He was a friend to all, but especially to those who seemed lost in life and in most need of a good word and a helping hand. He respected opinions of others and when he spoke, it was with gentle love and often times with a joke.
His smile was truly a window into his soul, overflowing with positive energy of God’s spirit.
The family of St. Mildred is in mourning for the loss of their good shepherd, but is alive with the undying hope of the resurrection and life eternal, where it will enjoy the presence of God and the company of our beloved Father Don.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
(Paid obituary)
