George Reels, 73, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His graveside service is at 1 p.m. Monday at God's City of Refuge Cemetery with Pastor Willie Murray.
He is survived by brothers, Albert Pierce, Bobbie Pierce and Charles Pierce of Sanford, Fla.; and sisters, Sue Jones of Merrimon and Mattie and Patricia Pierce of Sanford, Fla.
In addition to his mother and father, Carrie Johnson and John Simmons, he his proceeded in death by his son, Norman Graham.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.
