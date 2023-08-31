Sybil Claire Nelson, 96, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on August 30, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate Sybil’s remarkable life will take place at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 3rd, at First Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Born on February 12, 1927, in Morehead City, Sybil was the epitome of grace, warmth, and kindness. Her life was filled with countless moments of joy and quiet strength, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her. As the daughter of the late Elmer and Lillian Nelson, Sybil embodied the values of family, resilience, and integrity throughout her life.
Sybil put great value on the importance of pursuing one's passions and dreams. Her life motto could be summed up in the words, “Don’t let the moment pass by”. As a self-employed individual, Sybil exhibited exceptional entrepreneurial skills within her numerous businesses in Morehead City, demonstrating her unwavering dedication and determination. Her experiences as a businesswoman and her strong work ethic made her an inspiration to many, leaving a lasting impact on her community.
Sybil's warmth and compassion extended beyond her immediate family, touching the lives of friends, neighbors, and members of her community. Her endearing smile, lively personality, and genuine interest she showed in the lives of others made her a true beacon of light. Known for her exceptional Southern hospitality, Sybil made everyone feel welcome and loved.
While her career kept her busy, she made sure to devote time to giving back to her community through her long-time involvement with the Eastern Stars. With over 75 years of membership, she was dedicated to various religious, charitable, and educational purposes.
Proud to be in the Fabulous Fisherettes, Sybil enjoyed the women’s social group that began in 1963. The group of 20 women eventually grew to more than 50 members. The Fisherettes would put on fashion shows to assist with fundraising and coordinate activities necessary to run the Fabulous Fishing Tournament.
In her free time, Sybil enjoyed spending time in her yard, appreciating the growth and beauty of her flowers, and keeping a well-maintained and beautiful garden. She found solace and joy in the work of her hands and bounty it produced.
Sybil will be remembered as a classy woman who has left an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love, kindness, and resilience will continue to inspire and guide us all.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her devoted children, Terry Lynn Nicholas and Justin “Frank” Nicholas, both of Morehead City.
In addition to her parents, Sybil was preceded in death by her infant son, Joseph Francis Nicholas Jr.; stepfather, Justin Robinson; and brother, Elmer F. Nelson Jr.
As an expression of sympathy flowers are welcome or the family kindly requests that donations be made to the very special organization, Meals on Wheels, 1209 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.