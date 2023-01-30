Douglas "Doug" Doubleday, Beaufort
Douglas "Doug" Doubleday, 78, of Beaufort passed away Sunday January 29, 2023. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Ray Wells, Morehead City
Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care Dad was proud to be a Veteran and a Civil Service Employee for 40 years. He loved his family, fishing, cooking and his neighbors! Our Father was such a nice man!
Patricia Kraszeski, Beaufort (Jan, 28)
Patricia “Pat” Ann (Young) Kraszeski was born on October 14, 1931 in Chicago, IL and grew up in Rye, New York, a small community outside of New York City. From an early age, Patricia embraced a sense of adventure. She graduated from a private boarding school for women, Emma Willard, 150 miles away from her hometown. While on a trip with her sister, Bobbie, Pat met her husband, Leo Kraszeski.
MARY ELIZABETH WILLIAMS, Newport
Mary Elizabeth Williams, 91, of Newport, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
JOSEPH "JOE" EARL CULPEPPER, SR., Mill Creek
Joseph "Joe" Earl Culpepper Sr., 81, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Reece’s Chapel, officiated by Rev. James “Winkie” Chadwick. Interment will follow at the Chadwick Family Cemetery.
GAIL LYNN LINDSEY, Havelock
Gail Lynn Lindsey, 52, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Her memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.