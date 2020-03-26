Avon “Bill” Murrell, 70, of Beaufort, died Monday, 23, 2020, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing Center in Havelock.
A private burial will be held at the Murrell family cemetery in Beaufort.
He is survived by his seven brothers and sisters, Pearlie Harkely of Beaufort, Verdell Burrus of Beaufort, William Thomas Murrell of Beaufort, Artie Murrell of Morehead City, Ramona Raye Mitchell of Beaufort, Sandra Brown of Beaufort and Tammy Murrell of Beaufort.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Columbus and Maggie Murrell; and his two sisters, Vida Mae Taylor and Sharon Gardner.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
