LUCILLE "JEANNIE" MATTHEWS, Beaufort
Lucille "Jeannie" Matthews, 53, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 23rd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Allen Stabley. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Jeannie's obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website.
Semuel May Jr., Morehead City
Semuel W. May Jr., 96, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living of Morehead City. A service is pending in Baltimore, MD. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Vera Murray
Vera Lee Spicer Murray, 83, of Newport, passed away on June 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Rachael Powers, Swansboro
Rachael Marie Powers, 24, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday June 16, 2022. The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the chapel of Noe Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Lowery officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Cora Salter
Cora Salter, 74, passed away Thursday June 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JERRY DAVID REDFERN, Morehead City
Jerry David Redfern, 73, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. King Cole. The family will receive friends following the service. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MARY KEATING BRENNER, Beaufort
Mary Keating Brenner, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home. Full obituary and arrangement forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
