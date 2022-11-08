MARIA C. ALBRITTON, Newport
Maria C. Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home. Her funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, November 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
JOHN MUSAN JR., Havelock
John Musan Jr., 75, formerly of New York, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. John was born on August 22, 1947, in Saugerties, New York, to the late John and Clara Musan.
DORIS "LAVEE" WILLIS, Morehead City
Doris "LaVee" Willis, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Pruitt Health Care of Raleigh. "LaVee" was born on February 22, 1932, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late Edgar and Maude Bass.
