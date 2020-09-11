Heidi Evonne Guiendon, 43, of Otway, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of Heidi’s life will be held at a later time.
Heidi was born May 24, 1977, in Tom’s River, N.J. Her easy going and kind nature endeared her to many, and she never met a stranger. She always put others first and she made sure you knew you had her full attention when you talked with her. It was that characteristic that allowed everyone around her to feel comfortable, and you could tell her anything because you knew she truly cared. Her kindness also extended to animals, who always held a soft spot in her heart. Heidi loved music and always enjoyed a good tune. Most importantly, Heidi was an amazing and loving mother, and nothing could compare to the love she had for her daughter, Taylor.
She is survived by her mother, Sonja Evonne Stockton of Beaufort; daughter, Taylor Evonne Potter of Beaufort; brother, Albert Joseph Guiendon Jr. and wife Denise of Blythewood, S.C.; and nephew, Jacob Delane Guiendon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Joseph Guiendon Sr.; and brother, Jason Leigh Guiendon.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
