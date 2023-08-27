Keith Jennette, Morehead City
Keith Allen Jennette, 57, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Nelson officiating. Interment will follow privately, with family only.
WENDA CLARK, Newport
Wendy Clark, 81, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will gather to celebrate her life at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 3rd at Liberty Church in Havelock, officiated by Pastor Blake Larson and Pastor Tom Roberts.
