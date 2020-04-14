Jacquelyn “Jackie” Dudley Beveridge Wade, 79, of Morehead City, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A private burial was held at Ocean View Cemetery of Beaufort.
She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. Jackie was an avid animal lover, and over the years gave many animals a loving home.
She is survived by her three daughters, Annette Springle and fiancé Dave Mical of Beaufort, Susan Robinson and husband Luther Robinson Jr. of Beaufort and Donna Willis of Beaufort; four grandchildren, Amanda Woodring of Beaufort, Allen Best of Newport, Ashley Best of Morehead City and Chloe Willis of Beaufort; great-grandson, Alex Todd Florida; niece, Theresa Beacham of Beaufort; nephew, Tim Lawrence of Otway; and her fur baby, Peanut.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Essie Dudley; husband, Thomas Wade; daughter, Kimberly Best; brother, Douglas Dudley; sister, Dawn Lawrence; and brother, Walter Thomas Dudley.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
