Robert Earl Daugherty Sr., 86, of Hubert, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
His graveside funeral service is at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville with the Rev. Jeff Jarman officiating.
He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Daugherty and She’Lia Brinson, both of Hubert.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.