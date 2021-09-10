Charles H. Graham Jr., 59, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. George. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Charles was born on May 6, 1962, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Charles and Brenda Graham and was graduate of West Carteret High School. He was a friendly and familiar face to so many through Carteret Health Care where he worked in environment services for 36 years.
A strong advocate for organ donation, he had the opportunity years ago to donate a kidney to a gentleman in need. That man’s life extended another two decades due to Charles’ selfless giving.
Football season was always a fun time for Charles as he was a diehard Steeler’s fan who was known to throw his Terrible Towel a time or two. As a movie buff, he could quote famous lines and tell you just about anything you’d want to know about a good flick. Jet airplanes and Air Shows were another interest of Charles, no matter how many times he saw a plane, there’d always be a reason to go to another show and admire the strength and magnitude of great planes.
Charles enjoyed life and was blessed with a great group of friends. You could often see the guys at the Kountry Kitchen which was their favorite breakfast hangout. More than anything, Charles could be described as a family man and a devoted dad to his children.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Graham of the home; daughter, Kayley Miller of Newport; sons, Charles H. Graham III and wife Morgen of Raleigh and Rob Miller of Newport; sister, Robin S. Graham and husband Keith of Beaufort, NC; nephews, Jonah and Alec Garner; and numerous extended friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Graham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life, North Carolina, P.O. Box 5536, Cary, NC 27512.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Morehead City.
