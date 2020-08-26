Teresa “Terri” Decker, 60, of Newport, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home.
Her service will be held at a later date in Indiana.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Decker of Newport; son, Kevin Brown and wife Jennifer of Fortville, Ind.; daughter, April Joy Kepner and husband Brandon of Selma, Ind.; mother, Sharon Brown of Winchester, Ind.; two stepdaughters, Danyel Decker of Muncie, Ind., and Amanda Steinbrunner of Muncie, Ind.; five grandchildren; two sisters, Debbie Madler and husband Ken of Farmland, Ind., and Mona McFerran and husband Nick of Newport; and two stepsisters, Lynn Burnside of Florida and Dee Ann Calloway of Kentucky.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org
(Paid obituary)
