Thelma Louise Campbell Hancock died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at The Gardens of Pamlico.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harkers Island, with President Kevin M. Nelson of the Morehead City Stake Presidency presiding and conducted by Bro. Vaughn Guthrie of the Harkers Island Ward Bishopric. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
