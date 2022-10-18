Krista "Olivia" Taylor, 19, of Newport, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Morehead City.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
