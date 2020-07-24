Pansy Salter Murdoch, 78, of Wildwood, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Wildwood Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Pansy was born Nov. 18, 1941, to the late LeRoy and Minnie Salter in Morehead City. She lived most of her life in Wildwood, where she was a member of Wildwood Presbyterian Church. Pansy was a devoted homemaker and excellent cook. She genuinely cared for others and was known for always putting everyone’s needs above her own. Pansy will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Richard Thomas Murdoch and wife Joan Carol of Newport; sisters, Lois Taylor of Otway and Bessie Long and husband Leslie of Morehead City; grandchildren, Trinity Shepard and husband Travis, Kody Rhodes and wife Brooke Johnson and Rhiannon Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Cooper Shepard, Jakob Shepard, Taylor Davis, Chase Davis, Blue Watts, Luke Houston, William Rhodes and Waylon Rhodes; numerous nieces and nephews; and granddog, Jingle Bells.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Buster” Murdoch; daughter, Jeanane Murdoch Rhodes; son, William “Billy” Murdoch; parents, LeRoy and Minnie Salter; and 12 sisters and brothers.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines apply.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
