David Luther Sharpe, 72, of Beaufort, passed away on December 4th, 2021.
The family plans a celebration with plenty of oysters and BBQ in Beaufort in summer 2022. Details to follow.
David was a beloved member of many communities throughout his life and will be remembered fondly by his many friends for his warm smile, quick wit and kind demeanor.
In high school he played saxophone in the 5 Sensation Brothers, a well renowned group in small pockets of Alamance County, NC in the mid-1960’s. Dreams of funkier horn sections deferred, he studied visual arts at UNC Greensboro and enjoyed a successful career as a commercial photographer in Washington, DC. He operated David Sharpe Studio from 1973 until 2015, served as the President of the American Society of Media Photographers, and mentored many young photographers at the Center for Digital Imaging Arts at Boston University.
David was a passionate boater and found joy on the water over the years racing his catamaran, “Dead Cat,” around the mid-Atlantic region, sailing his S2, “Illusion” with friends out of the Mount Vernon Yacht Club, and exploring NC’s barrier islands on his Shamrock, “Gypsy Soul.”
A lifelong devotee of music, he was quick to share a new favorite song with friends and sought out live music wherever he was. A foodie before the term was invented, he had a voracious appetite for fried oysters and Eastern NC BBQ. An admitted coffee snob, he was a connoisseur of latte foam, often traveled with his espresso machine, and reminded weary baristas nationwide of the proper temperature for steamed milk.
David is the son of the late Vernett and Virginia Sharpe of Burlington, NC. He is survived by brothers Ronald Sharpe of Raleigh, NC; Jonathan Sharpe of Bend, OR; son Oliver Sharpe, Daughter-in-law Marina Sharpe and two grandchildren of Aspen, CO.
