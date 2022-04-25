Emily Sue Chadwick, 62, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Vidant Health Care of Washington.
Sue was a member of Refuge Fellowship Church and a homemaker. You could often find her with her family and spoiling her beloved dogs, Sadie and Yoko.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island with Pastor Manly Rose officiating. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Chadwick Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Sue is survived by her children, Wayne Lee and his wife Brandy of Beaufort, Brian Lee and his wife Michele of Gloucester; Alice Buffaloe of Newport, James Chadwick Sr. and his wife Lisa of Harkers Island, Eugene Chadwick and his wife April of Gloucester, Timothy Turner of Arizona, grandchildren, Lydia Lee, Kyler Lee, Khloe Willis, Delilah Mayne, Christopher Buffaloe, Justin Buffaloe, Jamie Chadwick, Alex Chadwick, Marissa Chadwick, Kyle Chadwick, and Makenzie Mosher; along with several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bobby Bullin and wife, Teresa of Thomasville; Terry Bullin and wife, Mary Jo of Julian; Jean Bullin and wife, Barbara of Greensboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hassel and Irene Bullin; husband, Walter Daniel Chadwick; and two sisters, Shelby McIntosh and Linda Scaff.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
