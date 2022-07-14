Margaret Richardson Bell, 76, of Havelock, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home.
There will be a “Walk Through” visitation on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm, in the Reposing Room of the S. Jones Funerals and Cremations in Enfield, NC. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2pm in the Sanctuary of the Piney Grove AME Zion Church, 1430 Temples Point Rd, Havelock, NC. She will lie in state for public viewing one hour prior to the service beginning at 1pm. Interment will take place in the Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations in Enfield, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.