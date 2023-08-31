Wilbert Darrell Lewis, 71, of Stacy, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
In honoring his memory, family and friends will gather to celebrate his life with a graveside service to be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 6th, at Stacy Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Mercer. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 5th at Munden Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
