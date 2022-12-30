J. Clements Mullen, 93, died early evening on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Jacksonville. At the time of his death, he was under the care of Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
He was born in Raleigh, NC on November 21, 1929, to the late Rosser C. Mullen and Edna L. Mullen. He is survived by his sister, Jean Yvonne Mullen, of Jacksonville, NC.
He attended High Point College (HPU), transferred to North Carolina State College (NCSU) then enlisted in the United States Navy in 1950. He served in the Pacific during the Korean Conflict on a ship transporting supplies from Japan to Korea. After an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1954, he reenrolled in college and earned a degree in Business Administration from Wilmington College (UNCW). He worked with his father in the family business, Mullen Supply Co. (a plumbing and heating supply firm) in Jacksonville. He later left the private sector and joined Lowes Home Improvements in Jacksonville. He was the “plumbing pro” there for many years until he had to retire due to poor health and vision.
As a young businessman he was active in the local Jaycees. When he “aged” out, (too old to be a Jaycee) he joined the local Rejay social group which he enjoyed for many years. He was an avid golfer. On two occasions he scored a “hole-in-one” at the Jacksonville Country Club. As a teen he had become interested in photography and continued to study techniques to improve his skill. He later received recognition for several photos entered in regional competitions.
He was an ardent student of finance and spent hours researching companies in the American and European markets. As a student of numbers, he enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and Tunica to play his favorites “craps” and Baccarat. After losing his vision he enjoyed reading by listening to books on tape.
Funeral services will be conducted at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Visitation will be in the Parrish Hall from 1:00pm to 2:00pm with the funeral service in the church from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at jonesfh.org. Donations may be made to the NC Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, 1841 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC 27635 or to St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 711 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
