Charles David Cavett, 69, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
He is survived by his five cousins, JoAnn N. Woodard of Kinston; Namon A. Nassef of Pensacola, FL; Michael Earl Cole of Newport; Lisa Carraway of Suffolk, VA; and Lori C. Warren of Beaufort.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace “Tex” and Gertie Cavett.
David’s ashes will be scattered at sea.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
