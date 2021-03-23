Frances Carol Willis Burke, 64, of Otway, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home with her husband at her side.
There will be no service.
Carol loved gardening, taking care of her plants, fishing and being around the water in general. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Burke; two daughters, Katherine Ipock and Lisa Poole; a sister, Neva Dare; a brother, Jeff Wallace; and two grandchildren, Lance Taylor and Brianna Ipock.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.