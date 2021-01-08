Erma Mae Williams, 97, of Hobe Sound, Fla., died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. She has family in Carteret County.
There will be no service.
Erma Mae Williams was born in Massillon, Ohio, Feb. 25, 1923, to parents Emanuel Salisbury and Estella Smith. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1941. She married the late Jesse L. Williams in 1941, and they were together for 55 years.
She was a life member of the VFW. She loved to bowl, dance and play Euchre and Pinochle with all her special friends.
She is survived by daughters, Nancy Williams and husband Larry of Harkers Island and Shirley Murray of North Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Debra Stephenson and husband Eric of Newport and Dawn Dingwall and husband Andy of Otway; great-grandchildren, Alan Ramsey and Megan Harmon, both of Otway, and Petty Officer Second Class John Lynch IV of Norfolk, Va.; great-great-granddaughter, Autumn Ramsey of Otway; stepgrandchildren, Alice Incorvia and husband Jeff and John Murray and wife Sandy, all of Akron, Ohio, Jeff Murray and wife Julie of Cary and Greg Murray and wife Connie of Haymarket, Va.; and seven stepgrandchildren, Liz, Torie, Bella, Jayden, Josh, Abby and Lauren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandson, Eugene Dingwall III.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, you may donate to any charity of your choosing in her memory.
Arrangements are by Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel Funeral Home.
(Paid obituary)
