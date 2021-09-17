Robert Murray Jr., 82, of Knightdale, a Carteret County native, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at God’s City of Refuge Church in Newport.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
