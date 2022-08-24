Debra Morris Hubbard, 70, of Star NC, formerly of Atlantic, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after a brief illness with breast cancer.
Debra was the second child of Leslie and Madeline Morris of Atlantic, NC born on November 27, 1951. Her siblings include one sister, Wanda, two brothers Julian and Marshall. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Marshall. She was a beloved wife to Kenneth Hubbard of Star, NC. for 50 years. She was blessed with three wonderful children; Kendra Hubbard of Rural Hall, NC, Melissa Autry of Sanford, NC and Dale Hubbard of Trinity, NC. Debra was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren.
Online condolences can be left for the family at: www.midstatecremationservice.com.
