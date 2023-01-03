Addie Jane Willis McGregor, age 89, passed away peacefully at home with her family on December 29, 2022. She was born and raised in the Promise Land on March 18, 1933.
She graduated from Charles S. Wallace School in Morehead City, NC in 1952. A year later, she married John H. McGregor and after having three children, she attended Carteret Technical Institute and took Business courses. She worked at Modern Beauty Salon as a bookkeeper and receptionist for 22 years. After her retirement, she set up a small business of table dressings and linens called “Table Manners” where she designed beautiful tables for weddings and parties along with a large event at The Tryon Palace in New Bern, NC.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking, collecting antiques, and entertaining. She played Bridge for over 40 years with a special group of friends.
She is survived by her sister, Anna C. Willis of Morehead City; children, Karen McGregor Kasai and husband, Bret of Beaverton, Oregon, Joanna McGregor Whitehurst and husband, John, and John H. McGregor Jr. and wife, Amy all from Morehead City, NC; grandchildren, Casey Kasai and wife, Sarae, Ivey Kasai, Emily McGregor, Will Whitehurst and Wes Whitehurst; great grandchildren, Caleb Kasai and Hannah Kasai; also, her very special little feline friend, Moo Moo.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John H. McGregor Sr.; parents, Ivey and Addie Willis; brothers, Burgess, Kilber, Larry, Ivey “Spanky” Willis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice of Swansboro or Martha’s Mission of Morehead City.
The family would like to sincerely thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff of Crystal Coast Family Practice along with the nurses, aides, social workers and the pastor of Community Home Care and Hospice who provided tender loving care for our Mama.
The funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating, interment will follow in Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday January 6, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
