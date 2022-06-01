Alfonso Martinez, Havelock
Alfonso Martinez,49, of Havelock passed May 31, 2022 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Arrangements are pending. He is survived by his son, Alfonso Martinez and mother, Maria Pineiro.
Elizabeth Hamilton, Beaufort
Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, town Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Davis Health & Wellness Center at Cambridge Village, Wilmington. Service is pending at this time Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Georgia Bell, Newport
Georgia Bell, 87, of Newport passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
George Mason, Beaufort
George Mason, 58, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Raymond Styron, Straits
Raymond Styron, 73, of Straits, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Tammy Wright, Otway
Tammy Jewel Wright, 61, of Otway, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at ECU Medical Center of Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday June 6, 2022 at Martha Louise Family Cemetery in Otway with Pastor Dell Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday June 5, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Harker Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. Because of a spike of COVID-19 everyone is asked to wear a mask at the church.
Laney Salter, Davis
Laney Nicole Salter, 21, of Williston, originally of Davis, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 Tuesday at the church. A private burial will take place at Oscar Davis Cemetery in Davis. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Joe McCreary, Beaufort
Joe McCreary, 53, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 2:00PM at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort. There will be a visitation Monday, June 6, 2022 from 5:00PM-8:00PM at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JANNIE DOOLEY, Havelock
Jannie Dooley, 53, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. Jannie was born on January 4,1969, in Belgrade, Montana to Jack and Jeanette Young. She enjoyed shopping and spending quality time with her beloved grandchildren.
CAROLYN ZOLLER RITTER, Newport
Carolyn Zoller Ritter, 72, of Newport, NC and formerly of New York, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.