Charles “Ziba” Kellum, 65, of Durham, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Friday, May, 2021.
His service is at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7 at St. Egbert’s Church in Morehead City.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1956, in Carteret County a son of the late C.T. “Tom” and Jane Kellum.
He leaves behind his two sons, Michael and Thomas Kellum; his siblings, Laura K. Gillikin and husband Jesse, Margaret K. Chalk and husband Skinner, Thomas S. Kellum and wife Vickie, Mary K. Docherty and Georgiana B. Murray and husband Pat; and nieces and nephews, Chris Gillikin, Angela Gillikin, Beth Honeycutt, Niki Pounders, Heather Copeland, Charley Docherty, George Docherty, Samantha Docktor, Andrew Murray and Jack Murray.
Arrangements are being handled by First Cremation Society. Online condolences may be made to www.firstcremation.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.