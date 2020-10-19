Helen Elizabeth Jones Chappell, 93, of Beaufort, went to be with her Lord and savior to sing in his heavenly choir Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
Her celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ann Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Taylor Mills officiating. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
Helen was born March 24, 1927, to the late Floyd Edward "Ed" Jones Sr. and Ida Austin Jones. Growing up on the water, she enjoyed fishing, heading shrimp and boating. More importantly, her first love was for God, and she had a passion for singing alto. She couldn't read notes, but realized she had a God-given talent and sang by ear. She always said when she was born, “I came out singing.”
As a child and young adult, she attended First Baptist Church in Morehead City. On Sunday mornings, she took part in a religious radio broadcast group on WMBL on Radio Island. They were known as “Mr. Lindsay and the Girls.” Their group included her sister, Noma, and close friend, Annie Mae Willis.
In her younger years, she worked at Morehead City Drug Store as a “soda jerk.” In 1944, she graduated from C.S. Wallace High School in Morehead City and went on to study shorthand, bookkeeping and typing. She worked for Carolina Telephone and Telegraph in Morehead City for 12 years. Then she met the love of her life, Charles Z. Chappell Jr., was married and moved to Beaufort. She joined Ann Street United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for more than 57 years. She also performed in a trio known as “The Ann Street Sisters,” which included good friends Sally Herring and Joyce Gutknecht. She was chosen to be a member of the Chorale Club that was organized and directed by Mrs. Virginia Hassell. Talent and experience were important in being selected for membership. This club brought together the best talent throughout the county. She also enjoyed traveling with friends and family.
Helen was very dedicated to her church. In addition to singing in the choir, she was a longtime member of Thelma Ward's Sunday school class. Along with her husband, Charles, they delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly and shut-ins. She also took part in Matthew 25, a group that visited the sick. Eventually, she was asked to be the leader of the group, and for many years she supported and collected for the American Cancer Society.
Helen cherished her time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Libby Chappell of Beaufort; two granddaughters, Kristi Paylor and husband Richie and Karli McCormick and husband Perry; three great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Burney, Allie White and Hudson Paylor, all of Beaufort; and an honorary grandson, Jacob Peaden of Greenville. Also, close to her heart are several special nieces, Claudia, Linda, Susan and Luanne.
In addition to her parents and husband of 50 years, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles T. Jones, Odis E. Jones and Floyd E. Jones Jr.; and three sisters, Evelyn J. Willis, Noma J. Davis and June J. Piner.
The family would like to send their sincerest thanks to her special nurse, Bridgette Brummett with Pruitt Health Hospice of New Bern.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the Eure building.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial gifts can be given to Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
