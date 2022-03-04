It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of Stephanie Anne Fulcher on February 13, 2022, at the age of 42. She went to her heavenly home along with her precious son Kole, her soulmate Hunter, Pilot Teen, his son Jeffrey, and 3 boys she loved like her own Noah, Jake and Daily.
Steph was born on February 4, 1980, to Mike and Anne Fulcher. The last of 3 children, she was the baby and brought so much joy to their lives. After getting her BSN RN from UNCW Stephanie started her career at Carteret Health Care. When the opportunity came for her to join her sister at work at Carteret Children's Clinic, she did not hesitate to make the change. Steph loved working with her sister and loved taking care of children. She was known to answer calls and make house calls for friends, families and even strangers.
Steph’s life changed forever when she and Kyley welcomed the most beautiful white-haired boy into this world on May 1, 2006. Jonathan Kole showed her what true love really was. Her whole world was centered around Kole, supporting, and encouraging him in everything he did. She loved playing ball with Kole in the yard, throwing him birthday parties, having sleepovers, trips to Battleworks, listening to his extraordinary knowledge of war and old guns and just watching him grow. She loved being able to take Kole on trips and show him the world, especially their recent trip to Scotland. She would look at Kole all the time and say, “He sure is pretty to me.”
Many thought Steph would never leave Down East, much less the Country. But all that changed when she met her soulmate Hunter Parks. For the past 11 years Steph and Hunter traveled the world including Africa, Spain, Poland, Germany, Amsterdam, France, England, Scotland, and many other beautiful places. They were truly a match made in Heaven. Through all her travels, her favorite place was always Home. She loved sitting on her back porch swing listening to music, riding the farm on the ATV, shelling the banks with her friends, boat riding, fishing, puzzles, board games, baking, reading, and watching “Her Ducks.” She was an avid hunter and spent a lot of her time in the deer stand or the duck blind. She loved sharing her love of the outdoors with her friends and family. She was always smiling.
In 2018, Stephanie and Hunter created Another Perspective and started the Sarah James Redfish Tournament to honor her niece, Sarah James Fulcher. It succeeded far beyond their expectations, Steph was so proud of what they had done to honor her precious niece.
Stephanie’s caring spirit and generous heart could be felt by everyone she met. She inspired others around her to succeed and pursue their dreams. Steph’s life would seem short to many but those blessed to know her and love her, know her impact on our hearts and her impact on this world far exceed the quantity of time that she lived on this Earth. She will live on forever in our hearts.
Stephanie is survived by her parents, Harry Michael and Anne Fulcher; brother, James Fulcher (Brooke); sister, Angie Goodwin (Buddy); nieces, Riley Goodwin (Cameron Whitlow), Saylor Fulcher, and Emma Moore; nephews, Bodie Goodwin, Sawyer, Sullivan and Samuel Fulcher, Hunter Moore; and best friend, Bean.
Along with her son, Kole, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Lucille Fulcher, Carl and Bobbie Pollard; and niece, Sarah James Fulcher.
A Celebration of Life Service for both Stephanie and Kole will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 13th, at the Fulcher Home at 772 Seashore Dr., Atlantic, NC 28511. The family will receive friends following the service. A private interment will take place at Over the Brook Cemetery in Atlantic. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephanie’s memory to Another Perspective PO Box 10415 Wilmington, NC 28404.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.